Kazakhstan’s PM to meet Medvedev in Almaty in January

NUR-SULTAN, December 13. /TASS/. Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that the next meeting between him and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev would be held in January 2020 in Almaty, during an interview with TASS on Friday on the sidelines of an award ceremony for Kazakhstan’s Altyn Sapa (Golden Quality) Presidential Prize.

"This year, there were many meetings between the government delegations [of Russia and Kazakhstan,] I had meetings with [Russian Prime Minister] Dmitry Medvedev. Our next gathering will be held in January in the city of Almaty as part of the EurAsEC [EAEU, Eurasian Economic Union,] the council of the EurAsEC [EAEU] government leaders," he said. "EurAsEC [EAEU] government leaders will also participate in the digital forum, which will be held on a regular basis in the city of Almaty in late January."

The two nations maintain active contacts, the Kazakh prime minister said. "We have very close contacts in bilateral and multilateral formats. There are ongoing contacts at the working level, along with efforts at the ministerial level. We keep in contact," he noted.