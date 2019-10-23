Putin congratulates Ethiopian PM on Nobel Peace Prize win

"First of all, I would like to once again congratulate the prime minister on his Nobel Peace Prize win," Putin said, opening a meeting with Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi. "It is an appropriate response to your efforts to improve the overall situation in East Africa," he added.

Putin pointed to good relations between Russia and Ethiopia. "The history of diplomatic relations between our countries goes back more than 120 years. Russia actively assisted Ethiopia in its fight for independence in the early 20th century. There are many great Russians whose names are connected with your country, including poet Nikolay Gumilyov and scientist Nikolai Vavilov," the Russian leader said. He noted that Ethiopia’s first medical facility, the Russian Red Cross Hospital in Addis Ababa, was opened back in 1898. Its successor is still run by the Russian Red Cross.

Abiy Ahmed was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Price "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.".