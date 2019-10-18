Turkey returns to ‘full pause’ on military operation in Syria, says Trump

WASHINGTON, October 18. /TASS/. Turkey has returned to the "full pause" on their military operation in Syria, sniper and mortar fire has been suspended, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.
"There was some sniper fire this morning. There was mortar fire this morning. That was eliminated quickly. And they're back to the full pause," he said.
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA (Syrian Arab News Agency) slammed the operation as aggression. The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. On October 13, SANA reported that Damascus had sent troops to northern Syria to counter the Turkish army.
On October 17, the US and Turkey reached an agreement to pause military activity in the region. Turkey agreed to suspend Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours in order for the Kurdish formations forming part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to leave the area of the border zone that Ankara aims to establish.