Leaders of 47 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa summit

The Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattal el-Sisi will be held in Sochi on October 23-24. The leaders of all 54 states of the continent have been invited to take part in it. An economic forum, which will bring together heads of state, representatives of government agencies, businesses and integration associations, will be held in parallel with the summit.