Ukraine must carry out constitutional reform to implement Steinmeier formula — DPR

DONETSK, October 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government must begin a constitutional reform and make several amendments to the law on the special status of Donbass in order to implement the Steinmeier formula, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) foreign ministry Natalya Nikonorova said on the outcomes of the session of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine.

"There is a lot of work ahead on amending the text of the law on the special status of Donbass, which was approved back in 2015 by the Ukrainian parliament, then its first formal amendment was prolonged several times, however, it was never actually in force. Although, to be fair, we must note that the legal norms stipulated in the articles 2-9 of this law generally correlate to our principal demands: the consolidation of the status of the Russian language, the special economic regime, our own law enforcement and judicial systems, our own prosecution, a special regime of cooperation with the Russian Federation, treaty relations with Kiev and many other aspects," the Donetsk News Agency quotes Nikonorova as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nikonorova confirmed the signing of the Steinmeier formula by all members of the Contact Group. She added that the group’s next session would take place on October 15.