Macron says he will call on G7 partners to de-escalate trade disputes

BIARRITZ /France/, August 24. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to convince G7 partners of the need to de-escalate trade disputes that harm everyone. He made such a statement on Saturday in an address to the nation ahead of opening of the G7 summit in Biarritz.

"I want to convince our partners of the need to de-escalate trade disputes. They harm everyone. We need to be able to coordinate our actions in order to find useful solutions," Macron said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that, from September 1, he will introduce 10% duties on Chinese goods worth $300 bln. He said he made such a decision because Beijing did not fulfill its promise to increase purchases of American agricultural products.

In response, China temporarily stopped the import of agricultural products from the United States and announced that it does not exclude the possibility of increasing import duties on it.

On August 13, it became known that the United States would postpone the introduction of additional duties on a number of Chinese goods until December 15.

Talking to reporters before flying to France, the US President said he was dissatisfied with Paris’ decision to tax big American Internet companies. Trump said that in response, Washington may tax French wines "like they’ve never seen before.".