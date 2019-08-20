Putin-Macron meeting helps Russia convey its stance on some issues, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held on August 19 made it possible for Moscow to convey its stance on the most pressing issues to its foreign partners, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"[The two leaders] synchronized their watches, and Macron is currently aware of Russia’s stance on the most pressing issues. He knows that not from some fake news reports or inaccurate interpretations, but straight from the horse’s mouth, that is, the Russian head of state. That is the value of such meetings, which is hard to overestimate," he stressed.

Peskov noted that no specific message, which the French president could convey to the G7 leaders, had been formulated at the talks. The G7 summit will be held on August 24-26 in Biarritz, France.