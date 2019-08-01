Russian, Syrian government delegations meeting in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian delegation is holding a bilateral meeting with members of the Syrian government delegation as part of the high-level talks on Syria in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan.

The Russian delegation at the meeting is led by Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, and the Syrian government delegation - by the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari.

The 13th round of intra-Syrian negotiations is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan on August 1-2.