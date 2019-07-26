All ballots counted, Zelensky's Servant of People party wins with 43.16% of votes

KIEV, July 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's Servant of People party is winning the snap parliamentary election with 43.16% of votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) says after all 100% of the ballots have been counted.

Four other parties have overcome the five-percent threshold. Opposition Platform For Life received 13.05% of votes, former prime minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina - 8.18%, former president Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity - 8.10%, and singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Golos (Voice) - 5.82%.

A snap parliamentary election was held in Ukraine on July 21. Voter turnout stood at 49.84%, the lowest ever in the history of Ukrainian parliamentary elections.