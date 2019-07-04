Putin says external interference into Venezuelan affairs is inadmissible

ROME, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has categorically rejected any possibility of military or political interference into the situation in Venezuela.

"We are all worried over the situation in Venezuela. And we are no less worried over external interference into the Venezuelan problems, over external pressure that only aggravate the situation Venezuelan people are in. I think it is inadmissible," he said at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday.

Putin said he is confident that dialogue between all political forces in Venezuela is needed to settle the situation in that country.

"I think we should get real and be guided by democratic procedures and rule that can be reduced to one thing - to dialogue and communication with people, with voters. It is necessary to decide the matters of future development at elections," he said at a news conference after talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.