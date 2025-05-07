Russian shooter Kuznetsova wins gold at 2025 ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Cyprus

NICOSIA, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Arina Kuznetsova won gold on Wednesday in women’s skeet competition at the 2025 ISSF (International Shooting Federation) World Cup Shotgun tournament in Cyprus.

Kuznetsova, who participated in the tournament under a neutral status, won the gold medal having scored 54 points hitting on the target.

The silver went to Samantha Simonton of the United States (52 points) and the bronze was packed by China’s Yufei Che (41 points).

The 2025 ISSF World Cup Shotgun tournament is hosted by Nicosia in Cyprus between May 3 and 12.

In April 2023, the Executive Committee of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) ruled to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in international events under a neutral status.

IOC sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to prohibit athletes from Russia and Belarus from participating in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended allowing individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.