Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva remains 7th in WTA Top-10 Rankings

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Teen Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva remained in her spot in the WTA (the Women's Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

Last week, Andreeva reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open tennis tournament, where she played under a neutral status and lost to Coco Gauff of the United States. Andreeva sits in 7th place in the WTA Rankings with 4,781 points.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 11,118 points); 2nd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 6,773); 3rd Coco Gauff (the United States; 6,603); 4th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,243); 5th Jasmine Paolini (Italy; 4,875); 6th Madison Keys (the United States, 4,824); 7th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 4,781); 8th Qinwen Zheng (China; 4,193); 9th Emma Navarro (the United States; 3,797) and 10th Paula Badosa (Spain; 3,761).

Andreeva, 18, has three WTA titles under her belt. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Diana Shnaider.

The 2025 Madrid Open is a clay-court tournament that was played at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 4.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.