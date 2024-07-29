Food, transportation issues hang over 2024-Paris Games — French daily

PARIS, July 29. /TASS/. The organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are aware of the athletes' complaints about problems with transportation and food and are working to resolve the issues, the press office of the 2024-Paris Organizing Committee announced to French daily Le Parisien on Monday.

"The organizers assure that they are doing their utmost to improve the punctuality of transportation serving the Olympic Games," the press office told the daily. "A significant amount of staff has been mobilized in order to provide better bus service and to support athletes."

"Moreover, an additional fleet of motor vehicles and buses have been organized as well," according to the organizers.

The Organizing Committee also stated that they have increased the volume and portions of food needed to nourish the participating athletes.

"Some of the foodstuffs, for instance eggs and grilled meat, are very popular among athletes, so we increased the quantity of this food," the organizers continued. "For example, the portion of grilled meat is now 900 grams [31.7 ounces] per athlete per day."

Athletes participating in the Games previously complained repeatedly about insufficient food and that some foods were unavailable at the Olympic Village.

For instance, members of the German national field hockey team called the food offered at the Olympic Village a disaster, while athletes from the British national team opted to eat at their team’s headquarters after an extra cook was invited for this purpose.

Athletes from various countries also voiced their dissatisfaction over delays with transportation, as well as trips to reach sports facilities from their places of accommodation taking way too long.

As an example, six swimmers from the South Korean national team decided to leave the Olympic Village, saying its location was too far away from the swimming facility in Paris that hosts the Olympic competitions.

According to the swimmers, they had to spend almost two hours instead of the previously promised 45 minutes to get to the sports swimming facility, so they decided to move from the Olympic Village to a hotel, which is located just a five-minute walk from their sports facility.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.