MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Unable to cause significant damage to facilities near Moscow using missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Kiev regime has stepped up efforts to carry out sabotage in and outside the Russian capital by launching smaller drones from locations near intended targets, the Russian Federal Security Service said.

"The information coming to Russia’s FSB indicates that amid growing pressure from the Russian Armed Forces along the line of engagement and its inability to cause significant damage to critical facilities in the Moscow Region using missile weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Kiev regime has intensified attempts to carry out sabotage in Moscow and the Moscow Region, using smaller unmanned aerial vehicles by launching those from the immediate vicinity of intended targets," the FSB maintained.

The FSB stated that fraudulent call centers controlled by Kiev present their operators as employees of Russia’s Central Bank, Rosfinmonitoring, and the FSB and persuade deceived citizens to take part in "special operations of Russian law enforcement agencies" to recover their lost money.

"Citizens who agree to take part in such 'special operations' are tasked with identifying locations for FPV drone launches, measuring the level of cellular signal, buying drones at marketplaces, or retrieving them from equipped caches to later install explosive devices on those and deliver them to launch sites, as well as registering and transferring SIM cards for remote drone control," the FSB warned.