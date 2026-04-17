'Woman-Leader. North and Far East' training course begins at Senezh

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. "The Woman Leader. North and Far East" educational program's course started at the Senezh management workshop of the Russia - Land of Opportunities presidential platform. The program's 97 participants will work on projects to develop the Arctic and the Far East, the presidential platform's press service said.

"Projects to develop the Arctic and the Far East will be created by 97 women representing 21 regions, who participate in a training program dubbed "Woman Leader. North and Far East". The training has started at the Senezh management workshop of the Russia - Land of Opportunities presidential platform," the press service said.

The training's result would be the launch of team project initiatives in areas like memory policy, regional identity, healthcare, creative industries, tourism and hospitality.

According to Chairperson of the Federation Council's Eurasian Women's Forum Galina Karelova, the competition was six applications per place. "I think that the secret of the program's popularity is in its effectiveness, in effectively used knowledge that graduates have demonstrated. They have implemented almost 40 projects in their regions, and for some of those women that experience resulted in career promotion," the press service quoted her as saying.

The program is part of the "Woman Leader flagship project. Over recent five years", more than 1,800 women from 43 countries have participated in it. The program is supported by the Council of the Eurasian Women's Forum, Russia's Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Government of the Jewish Autonomous Region, and the Sholom Aleichem Amur State University.