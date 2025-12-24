Over 60% of Russians expect successful year ahead, despite challenges of 2025 — poll

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The majority of Russians (60%) expect the upcoming year to be successful for Russia as a whole. At the same time, 64% of respondents characterized 2025 for the country as "rather difficult, bad, or very tough," according to a poll summarizing the year conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM).

"60% believe that the coming year will be successful, good," the General Director of the VTSIOM analytical center, Valery Fedorov, stated in a presentation delivered to journalists.

He also noted that there is a slight improvement in the assessment of the year in 2025 compared to 2024. This year, 64% of respondents consider it difficult, whereas last year, 70% thought so.

"I would not say this is a significant improvement, but things are definitely not getting worse. For our country, we expect good things. We expect improvement, we expect the year to be generally successful," Fedorov said.