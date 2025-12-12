The level of trust among Russians in Putin exceeds 80% — poll

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.5%, a survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM) shows.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians from December 1 to 7, 2025.

"In response to the question about trust in Putin, 80.5% of survey participants answered positively (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points), the level of approval for the president's activities decreased by 0.4 percentage points and stands at 76.5%," the pollster notes.

The performance of the Russian government is approved by 46.3% of respondents (a decrease of 1.5 percentage points), while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 47.9% of respondents (a decrease of 2.2 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 58.9% of those surveyed (a decrease of 1.3 percentage points).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, is at 33.8% (an increase of 1.2 percentage points); in the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, Sergey Mironov, stands at 30.2% (no change); in the leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, at 20.1% (a decrease of 3.4 percentage points); and in the Chairman of the New People party, Alexey Nechayev, at 8.9% (a decrease of 0.1 percentage points).

The level of support for United Russia was 34.3% (an increase of 0.2 percentage points); for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, 9.2% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points); for the LDPR, 10.2% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points); for A Just Russia - For Truth, 5.6% (an increase of 0.5 percentage points); and for New People, 8.3% (a decrease of 0.1 percentage points).