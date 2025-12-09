Valdai conference on Eurasian security to attract over 40 international experts

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Valdai International Discussion Club conference will open on Tuesday at a Moscow think tank, bringing together more than 40 experts from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

The theme of the conference is "Security in Eurasia: From Concept to Practice," which, according to the organizers, refers to Russia’s initiative to create a unified Eurasian security architecture. "This concept was developed at both the expert and official levels; it was discussed at bilateral summits with the leaders of India and China and was incorporated into joint statements within the CIS and the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the discussion club noted.

Its core principles are set out in the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, which several states have already signed. The document is based on international law and respect for global diversity, a commitment to multipolarity, restoring the central role of the UN, and strengthening and consolidating the Eurasian space.