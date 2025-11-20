Kiev offered $5,000 reward for terror plot against Russian officer in DPR — attacker

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian special services promised a $5,000 reward to a resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) tasked with giving a high-ranking Russian officer beer with a poisonous substance, the detainee told Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

"It was agreed that I would be given a $5,000 reward for passing the delivery," the detained attacker recounted.

According to him, an unknown Ukrainian intelligence agent contacted him on Telegram. "I was offered a reward and instructed to pick up parcels at the provided coordinates. It was in a field. As I approached the designated spot, a quadcopter flew by and dropped two tubes from a low altitude," the detainee said. Before delivering the "gift," he was instructed to leave his smartphone at home and carefully place the poisoned beer into a package while wearing gloves.

Earlier, the FSB reported detaining a DPR resident for attempting to pass two packages of bottled British beer with a toxic chemical agent to a high-ranking Russian officer.