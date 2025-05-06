Nazi ideology is experiencing resurgence in Western countries — Federal Security Service

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Nazi ideology is making a resurgence in Western countries 80 years after the end of World War II, according to a report by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

"On the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, events are unfolding in Western countries that our grandfathers, who sacrificed millions of lives to save Europe from being enslaved by Nazi Germany, could not have imagined. In fact, Nazi ideology, advocating the superiority of one nation over another, is being revived," the FSB said.

"The descendants of Nazi criminals, defeated by the Red Army 80 years ago, who have infiltrated the government institutions of Western countries, are striving for revenge," the service emphasized.

The FSB has declassified unique materials on the work of Soviet state security agencies in the search for Nazi criminals. "The Central Archive of the FSB of Russia houses unique materials that reflect the results of the Soviet state security agencies’ efforts to track down Nazi criminals and their accomplices. These materials have been declassified, and after being digitized, they will be published on the official website of the agency," the statement said.

The service possesses information about Nazis who committed crimes during World War II that are not subject to the statute of limitations. This information will be made public as it is declassified, the statement said.