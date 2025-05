MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The number of people killed in an explosion in a residential building on General Tyulenev Street in Moscow has increased to three, emergency response services told TASS.

Earlier, the Emergencies Ministry reported two dead and five injured in the incident.

"Three people died due to the explosion in an apartment building in Moscow. All the dead were in the next apartment to the place where the blast occurred," the agency source said.