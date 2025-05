MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The rainfall record was hit in Moscow for the first time in 116 years, lead specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets said on his Telegram channel.

"On May 1, amazing 24 mm of precipitation occurred in just 12 hours at the base metropolitan weather station," the meteorologist said. The figure totaled 40-45% of the monthly precipitation norm, Tishkovets noted.

The previous maximum was reached in 1909, with 21 mm of precipitation.