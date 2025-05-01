First scheduled flight from Moscow arrives in Sukhumi

SUKHUMI, May 1. /TASS/. The first scheduled flight since 1993 between Russia and Abkhazia has landed at Vladislav Ardzinba International Airport in Sukhumi, marking the resumption of regular air service after more than 30 years, a TASS correspondent reported.

The inaugural flight was met with a formal welcoming ceremony at Sukhumi Airport. The event was attended by President of Abkhazia Badr Gunba and other officials.

The first flight from Moscow was operated by UVT Aero on the Vnukovo - Sukhumi route. The second flight is scheduled for May 3, after which weekly flights will take place every Saturday.