Russian Emergency Situations Ministry plane brings 60 evacuees from Lebanon to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. A Russian Emergency Situation Ministry Il-76 airplane landed at a Moscow airport, bringing 60 Russians evacuated from Lebanon.

According to a TASS reporter, the plane landed at the Zhukovsky airport at 9:30 p.m. Moscow time.

On board were families of employees of the Russian embassy in Lebanon. Among the evacuees are two pregnant women. During the flight they were accompanied by psychologists from the Center for Emergency Psychological Assistance and doctors from the Central Airmobile Rescue Unit of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry.

The aircraft made a refueling stopover at a Russian military base in Syria. All the evacuees were offered lunch, given a museum tour, and children were shown cartoons.