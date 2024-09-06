Linkin Park announces comeback with new singer

NEW YORK, September 6. /TASS/. Prominent US nu metal band Linkin Park announced its comeback with a new singer replacing late frontman Chester Bennington, as well a new album to hit shelves on November 15.

During a gig aired on YouTube, the band’s co-founder Mike Shinoda announced Emily Armstrong as his new co-vocalist and Colin Brittain - as the band’s new drummer.

Founded in 1996, Linkin Park won two Grammy awards and recorded seven studio albums, with over 70 million copies of them sold in total. The band went on a seven-year pause after its frontman Chester Bennington committed suicide in 2017.