Microsoft says root cause of global outage resolved

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. The root cause of the global technology outage has been resolved, but some Microsoft 365 cloud platform systems may still be experiencing problems, the corporation's cloud service said in a statement.

"The underlying cause of the issue has been fixed and several Microsoft 365 apps and services have been restored to full functionality. Residual impact is still affecting some Microsoft 365 apps and services, and Microsoft 365 engineering are continuing to conduct additional mitigation actions to provide relief," the company said in a statement on the X social network.

During the day, there have been reports of outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries. Leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in a number of other industries reported disruptions. The American developer of information security solutions CrowdStrike has confirmed the existence of a connection between the latest update of its antivirus software and widespread failures in the Windows OS. According to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, the problem has been identified and the process of fixing it has begun.