Russian part of Harbin exhibition visited by over 300,000 people

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. More than 300,000 people visited the Russian part of the 8th Russia-China Expo in Harbin, the administrative center of China’s northernmost Heilongjiang province, organizers told TASS.

The welcome zone of the exhibition, devoted to the 75th anniversary of Russian-Chinese diplomatic relations, offered a glimpse into the history and modern aspects of bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, industry and technology, science and education, culture and the humanitarian sphere. A number of workshops and concerts of Russian musicians took place there.

For the first time, the Russian section of the exhibition featured a joint display of Russian arts and crafts with over 100 exhibits. A separate display was devoted to Russia’s Gzhel ceramics and the Imperial Porcelain Factory.

The Russia-China Expo’s business program comprised 16 events, including the Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation, roundtables and seminars on industry, high technologies, metrology, standardization, transport and logistics.

"In the course of our dialogue with Chinese partners, we pay special attention to the support of promising projects with subsequent production on the Russian territory; creation of solid cooperation and ties, and technology transfer," Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said.

The 8th Russian-Chinese Expo was held in Harbin on May 17-21, where numerous businesses and 16 Russian regions presented their stands. It is expected to stimulate the socio-economic development of the two countries, make better use of their investment opportunities, encourage the implementation of joint projects, and increase the supply of quality products. TASS was the general information partner of the event.