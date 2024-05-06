Over 250 people take part in Immortal Regiment procession in Nicaragua

MEXICO, May 6. /TASS/. A procession within the Immortal Regiment campaign as part of Victory Day on May 9 was held in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, the Russian Embassy in the republic reported.

According to the diplomatic mission, the Immortal Regiment event was held on Sunday with more than 250 people participating. "Representatives of the Nicaraguan government, heads of diplomatic missions of friendly countries accredited in Nicaragua, graduates of universities of the Soviet Union and Russia and participants of the World Youth Festival marched alongside Russian compatriots and employees of Russian missions in Nicaragua, carrying portraits of their heroic relatives," the Russian Embassy said on its Telegram channel.

Special Representative of the President of Nicaragua for Russian Affairs Laureano Ortega Murillo noted the significance of the event aimed at "preserving the historical memory of the enormous sacrifices that were made for world peace, for Russia's great victory over fascism in 1945." "We thank Russia and, as always, express our solidarity in its ongoing struggle against the neo-fascism that now exists in Ukraine, sponsored by the United States and its European allies," 19digital quoted Ortega Murillo as saying.

The Immortal Regiment is an annual public procession where people carry photographs of their relatives who fought in the Great Patriotic War. The Immortal Regiment movement was first launched in the city of Tyumen in West Siberia in 2007 and was initially called "Victors’ Parade." It is traditionally held on Victory Day in Russia and other countries.