Russia coped with COVID better than other countries, but 'can do better' — Putin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Russia coped with the trials of the coronavirus pandemic better than many other countries but thinks that it could have done even better.

"We did a better job than in other places, that’s true, definitely - we managed better than other countries in the world. But we can do better," the head of state said at the Future Technologies Forum.

While discussing the spread of various diseases, their mutation rates and the prompt emergence of various drugs and test systems , Putin noted that a lot depends on "the rate at which infections spread." As an example, he cited the situation with COVID, highlighting a conversation he had with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. "We had arguments with Tatyana Alekseyevna. I said - Listen, by the time your test system says whether the person is sick or not, he will infect a hundred people around him. - We will speed it up right away! Well, they did, good, thank you, but it is necessary for all of this to work," the president noted.