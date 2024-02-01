Tretyakov Gallery to open exhibition in Beijing this fall — museum director

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The "Welcome, Russia!" exhibition project is slated to open in Beijing’s Capital Museum this fall and will feature a collection from Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery, Elena Pronicheva, director of the world-renowned fine arts museum, said at a press conference at TASS.

"The Tretyakov Gallery anticipates at present already having final arrangements with the Capital Museum of Beijing. The ‘Welcome, Russia!’ exhibition project will give the Capital Museum’s visitors a taste of the Tretyakov Gallery’s extensively rich collection," Pronicheva said.

The exhibition will be part of the Year of Sino-Russian Culture event. It will comprise about 70 Russian paintings from the Gallery’s priceless collection.

"We are also envisioning an exhibition of [the work of] fairly well-known contemporary Chinese artist Han Yuchen in the spring of this year in the Engineers Building [of the Gallery]," she added. Han Yuchen is one of the contemporary masters of Chinese pictorial art, as well as a photographer and calligrapher.