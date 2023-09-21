Putin calls low unemployment in Russia 'indicator of effective economic policy'

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 21. /TASS/. Record low unemployment in Russia is an indicator of the effectiveness of economic policy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Presidium of the State Council.

"Our meeting is taking place against the backdrop of record low unemployment. This is one of the most important indicators of the effectiveness of our entire economic policy and its social dimension," the head of state said.

"This is also an indicator that economic growth may face a shortage of labor resources," he also noted.

"We know that we are already facing this problem, it already exists. And we must take this factor into account and respond to the long-term perspective," Putin emphasized.

According to him, it is now important that the reduction in unemployment is systemic, structural in nature, and is the result of consistent efforts in a number of areas.

"First of all, in the constituent entities of the federation with historically high unemployment - and this is a number of regions of Siberia, the Far East, and the North Caucasus Federal District - due to the implementation of investment projects and the overall development of territories, new jobs are being created, and remote employment formats are also being developed," the President explained.

However, he noted, that certain cities and towns, and sometimes entire agglomerations, continue to experience a shortage of jobs. Putin stressed that the authorities should pay special attention to regions with low quality employment, "where formally people seem to have jobs, but their salaries and incomes seriously lag behind the national average."