PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will take part in the XI Moscow Conference on International Security due on August 15, her representative told TASS.

"She will take part in the discussion on the Middle East," her representative added.

According to the conference schedule, a plenary session on "Military aspects of security in the Middle East and Africa" will be held on August 15.

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl has been living in a rented house in the village of Petrushovo, the Ryazan Region for several weeks. She arrived there after the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Vladimir Trubochkin, head of the Ghiblitsky rural settlement, which includes the village of Petrushovo, told TASS earlier.

Kneissl has already participated in major forums in Russia several times. In particular, she attended the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July, before that SPIEF, as well as the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) last year.