Former member of Russian Armed Forces sentenced to 13 years in prison for high treason

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Second Western District Military Court has sentenced Artyom Semyonov, a former member of the Russian Armed Forces from the Belgorod Region, to 13 years in a penal colony for high treason, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Friday.

"The court hereby rules that Semyonov be found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in a high-security penal colony," the judge said.

According to the court’s press service, the crime was committed before the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In handing down the sentence, the court took the defendant’s difficult financial situation into account and refrained from imposing a fine on him. The essence of the charges were not publicly disclosed as the case files are classified as "secret."