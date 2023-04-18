Kherson Region authorities collect civilian boats to be used for Russian army’s needs

GENICHESK, April 18. /TASS/. The acting head of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, has issued orders to gather civilian boats in the region from owners in exchange for a cash compensation to hand them over to the army.

"Last week I issued orders to collect as many small vessels and boats as possible to meet our military’s needs," Saldo said at a meeting of the regional government.

He explained that these measures were being taken within the framework of Russia’s martial law.

Also, according to Saldo, the owners of requisitioned boats for whom the vessels were a means of earning a living can get a cash compensation from the regional administration and expect the full return of this property "after a certain time."

Earlier, Saldo said that on the right-bank part of the Kherson Region the Ukrainian authorities were confiscating boats from civilians for the army that might use them for crossing the Dnieper.