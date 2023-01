MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Ruslan Khasbulatov, the last chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR (the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic), has died at the age of 80, Shamsail Saraliyev, a member of the State Duma from Chechnya, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Ruslan Khasbulatov has passed away in his country house near Moscow," he said.