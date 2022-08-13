Russian embassy officials lay flowers at Soviet sailor's grave in Seattle

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian embassy to Washington laid flowers on Friday at the grave of Soviet sailor Mikhail Anisimov, which is in a cemetery in Seattle (Washington state), the diplomatic mission's press service said in a message on its Telegram channel.

"On August 12, diplomats of the Russian Embassy in the United States laid flowers at the grave of Soviet sailor Mikhail Anisimov, which is located at the Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home & Cemetery in Seattle," the press service noted, "This burial was found thanks to the efforts of the Washington’s Office ‘Russia-US Joint Commission on POW/MIAs’ in 2019. During the war, ships with Lend-Lease cargoes were sent from Seattle to Vladivostok, on one of which our compatriot served. The Red Navy man died at the Seattle Naval Hospital in June 1944.".