Spasskaya Tower Festival to demonstrate Russian army’s cultural might

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The 2022 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival will show that the Russian army is not just about weapons but also about cultural might, the festival’s music director, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Military Band Service Major General Timofey Mayakin said in an interview with TASS.

"There is no theme this year, the festival will be primarily aimed at supporting our armed forces and law enforcement agencies," he pointed out. "We would like to make it clear that our army is strong. And it’s not just about military power but also about cultural might. I think that spectators will appreciate it. I promise, orchestra performances will be interesting for everyone, including those who won’t be able to visit Red Square and will watch the festival’s closing ceremony on TV or social media," Mayakin added.

"This year’s Spasskaya Tower Festival is unprecedented because it will take place in a difficult atmosphere but still, there will be a lot of participants," the festival’s music director noted. "In fact, all of Russia’s law enforcement and military agencies will take part in the festival for the first time, including the Defense Ministry, the National Guard’s orchestra, bands from the Federal Protective Service, the Central Band of the FSB Border Guard Service and musicians from the Emergencies Ministry. All these bands participated in the festival in the past but this year, they will come together in Red Square for the first time," Mayakin noted.

Over 160 bands from 54 countries took part in the Spasskaya Tower Festival in the past 14 years. The fifteenth festival will bring together bands from Armenia, Belarus, Egypt, India and other countries, as well as 1,000 musicians representing Russia’s law enforcement and military agencies, including over 700 Defense Ministry troops. The festival will take place in Moscow’s Red Square from August 26 to September 4. TASS serves as the event’s official information partner.