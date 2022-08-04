Griner’s defense to appeal her sentence for drug smuggling

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Defense of US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug smuggling, will appeal her sentence, lawyer Maria Blagovolina told TASS.

"The court has completely ignored the defense’s arguments and the defendant’s admission of guilt. Considering all that, we view the penalty term assigned by the court as totally unjustified. We will file an appeal," she said.

US Embassy in Moscow Deputy Chief of Mission Elizabeth Rood also disagreed with Griner’s sentence, calling it "miscarriage of justice." She underscored that the Department of State will keep following Griner’s fate, and she personally will do everything possible to bring the athlete back home.

Meanwhile, Rood refrained from commenting on the potential exchange of Griner for a Russian citizen.