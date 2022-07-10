Russian new COVID cases top recoveries last week first time since February

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian new COVID cases topped recoveries last week first time since February, according to anti-coronavirus crisis center data compiled by TASS on Sunday.

From July 4-10, new cases totaled 22,452, or 7.5% up from a week before. The number of registered cases has grown for a second straight week.

Recoveries totaled 20,872, or 5.9% down from a week before.

The number of people that were hospitalized with COVID increased to 7,629, or up 3.9% from a week before.

The number of deaths caused by the disease continues to fall: 320 fatalities were reported from July 4-10, compared with 371 a week before.