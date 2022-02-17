Vaccine based on virus-like particles to protect against at least 3 strains - expert

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. A coronavirus vaccine based on virus-like particles will have elements of the S-protein against three strains - the original Wuhan, Delta, and Omicron ones, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, told TASS on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian health ministry issues a license for phases one and two of the corresponding clinical tests in volunteers aged from 18 to 55.

"It is a principally new technology of vaccine developing, a technology based on virus-like particles our institute has been developing for quite a long time. The vaccine will have at least three different S-protein variants - Wuhan, Delta, and Omicron. So, as a result of vaccination antibodies of three specific types are to be developed to protect against all possible Omicron variants," he said.

According to Gintsburg, this vaccine will be needed amid continuing virus mutations. "New variants [of the virus] keep on emerging, but it will be quite easy to introduce new antigen variants into such particle [of the vaccine]. It will be needed when several coronavirus variants are circulating in the population concurrently, as it is now. Because first we thought that Omicron will replace Delta to 100% but now it looks like Delta is circulating along with Omicron, depending on the region," he explained.

"That is why I think this vaccine, after it is through the tests, will be useful now and in the future," he added.