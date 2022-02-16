Some 3% of Covid patients in Russia develop pneumonia - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Only around three percent of coronavirus patients in Russia develop pneumonia, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"The structure of clinical forms has somewhat changed. COVID-induced community-acquired pneumonia cases account for not more than three percent," she said.

According to Popova, the wide coverage of the population with testing for COVID-19 makes it possible to identify the disease at an early stage and organize medical assistance before a patient develops severe forms of the disease.

To date, 14,659,880 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Russia’s latest data indicates 342,383 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.