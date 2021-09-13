San Marino’s coronavirus situation calm thanks to Sputnik V jab, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in San Marino remains calm thanks to Russia’s Sputnik V shot, San Marino's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications Luca Beccari said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"We were glad to see that we were right because the use of the Sputnik V vaccine has indeed helped us reduce infections, I would even say reduce them to zero," Beccari pointed out. "We did not have any issues in the summer months and today, even though new virus strains have emerged and we are witnessing that the situation is somewhat deteriorating, we can also see that the situation is very calm in our republic largely thanks to the use of the Russian vaccine," he stressed.

According to Beccari, countries need to step up cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "I am confident that we can and should enhance our joint efforts in the battle against the pandemic, particularly by boosting cooperation between countries, because this issue concerns everyone," he emphasized.

San Marino’s authorities clinched an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in February 2021 for the delivery of the Sputnik V jab, which allowed them not only to vaccinate the local population of a little over 30,000, but also to launch a tourism vaccination program.