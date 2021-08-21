Over 43 mln people get vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia - health minister

ELISTA, August 21. /TASS/. More than 43 mln people in Russia have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus but it’s not enough, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters.

"Over 43 million people have been vaccinated across the country but we believe that it’s not enough. There are regions where over 60% of adult population have received their vaccine shots. Chechnya tops the list, followed by the Belgorod and Moscow regions and some others," he said.

"It’s not just about herd immunity. We will feel safer once the share of people capable of resisting the virus passes 80%," Murashko added.