Antitrust watchdog sets maximum selling price for 50 doses of CoviVac vaccine at $297

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has approved the maximum selling price of 50 doses of the CoviVac vaccine against the coronavirus at 21,650 rubles ($297), the antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

"FAS has agreed on the maximum selling price for a new package of the CoviVac vaccine. The new form of vaccine release contains 50 doses. The price for 50 doses will be 21,650 rubles, which corresponds to the previously agreed prices (433 rubles per dose)," the regulator said.

The FAS noted that the vaccine has been put on the list of vital and essential drugs.

Anti-coronavirus vaccines are currently produced at 12 sites in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya Center under the Health Ministry of the Russian Federation, EpiVacCorona, developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and CoviVac created by the Chumakov center.