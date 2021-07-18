Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia increases to 1.02

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Coronavirus spread indicator in Russia on Sunday increased to 1.02. In Moscow, this indicator is at 0.99, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This indicator is still below one in three out of ten regions with the highest number of infections - in addition to Moscow, these are the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg (0.99 each).

In the Nizhny Novgorod Region it equals 1.01, in the Rostov Region - 1.03, in the Samara Region it is at the mark of 1.06, while it equals 1.07 in the Voronezh, Irkutsk and Sverdlovsk Regions. In the Krasnoyarsk Region, where more than 500 daily cases have been detected for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the coefficient remains at the level of 1.14.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to evaluate whether a region is ready to hold mass events.