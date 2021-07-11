RDIF praises Russian Sputnik V jab’s safety during vaccination in San Marino

MOSCOW, July 11. / TASS /. Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 jab has shown a high safety record during vaccination in San Marino, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported on Sunday referring to the EClinicalMedicine journal’s data.

According to the report, the Sputnik V jab showed high tolerance rates among people aged over 60. The Russian vaccine has the same or a higher tolerance profile in this age group after the administration of both doses compared to other registered COVID-19 jabs. It is clarified that almost all reported side effects after inoculation were mild or moderate, lasting less than two days. Neither deaths nor hospitalizations have been reported.

"San Marino was the first country in Europe to defeat COVID and lift restrictions thanks to inclusion of Sputnik V vaccine in the national portfolio. The data published recently demonstrates strong safety profile of the Russian vaccine with no hospitalization cases and tolerability among the elderly. Lack of political bias in decision making helped San Marino choose the Russian vaccine which has proven itself as one of the best in the world in terms of both safety and efficacy," RDIF’s CEO Kirill Dmitriev stated.

The study was carried out from March 4 to April 8, 2021, in San Marino among those vaccinated with one or both Sputnik V’s doses. The analysis was performed to quantify the incidence of side effects after vaccination with the first and the second components.

San Marino approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021.