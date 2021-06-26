Too early to judge how dangerous Delta COVID strain is, says expert

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Experts note that the Delta coronavirus strain is more contagious, however, it is too early to say how dangerous it is, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told TASS.

"It is difficult to say so far how difficult the Indian strain is. Currently, we only know that it is more contagious. One infected person in India could infect six others, for example," she said.

According to Pshenichnaya, the sharp increase in COVID-19 in Russia could happen due non-adherence to preventive measures. "So we can’t relax now, and we need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible," she said.