Coronavirus pandemic

Too early to judge how dangerous Delta COVID strain is, says expert

According to Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya, the Delta coronavirus strain is more contagious
MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Experts note that the Delta coronavirus strain is more contagious, however, it is too early to say how dangerous it is, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya told TASS.

"It is difficult to say so far how difficult the Indian strain is. Currently, we only know that it is more contagious. One infected person in India could infect six others, for example," she said.

According to Pshenichnaya, the sharp increase in COVID-19 in Russia could happen due non-adherence to preventive measures. "So we can’t relax now, and we need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible," she said.

Coronavirus pandemic
Health minister notes spike in COVID-19 cases in Russia’s big cities
Mikhail Murashko pointed out that vaccination is a collective safety factor
Russian naval ships, aircraft kick off drills in Mediterranean
The drills involve five warships, including the missile cruiser Moskva, the frigates Admiral Essen and Admiral Makarov, and the submarines Stary Oskol and Rostov-on-Don
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket launched from Plesetsk space center — Defense Ministry
All pre-launch operations and the blastoff proceeded normally
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Russia starts promoting Rubezh-ME missile system on market — official
The state-of-the-art Project 22800E Karakurt-E missile corvette is also promoted on the global market
EpiVacCorona vaccine effective against Delta and Delta Plus COVID variants
The Delta coronavirus strain was first detected in India in October 2020
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Over 50 ships under construction in St. Petersburg — Governor
Both civilian vessels and warships are at the building phase, Alexander Beglov said
EU to explore possible sanctions in response to ‘further malign activity of Russia’
The EU heads did not manage to reach an agreement on the initiative proposed by Berlin and Paris to hold a highest-level meeting with Russia and it is not mentioned in the document
Russia’s top brass invites 133 countries to Army International Military-Technical Forum
Over a thousand enterprises and organizations have already expressed their desire to take part in the forum’s work
Russian embassy slams Pentagon remarks about British destroyer incident as groundless
The Russian Embassy in the United States has branded as unfounded the comments of Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby who described the reports from Moscow about warning shots ahead of the course of British HMS Defender destroyer near the Crimean coast as "yet another example of disinformation"
Any actions possible in response to provocations violating Russian borders, says Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia has the right to "bomb on target", when foreign warships violate their sea borders
Russian government approves agreement on Russian navy logistics center in Sudan
The document was signed in Khartoum on July 23, 2019, and in Moscow on December 1, 2020
Russia won’t abide by PACE resolution on Crimea as it contradicts constitution - lawmaker
The resolution was adopted by PACE on Wednesday to follow up the report by Icelandic representative Sunna Aevarsdotti about the situation involving Crimean Tatars
Press review: Russia, UK play game of ‘battleships’ and Taliban move on Tajikistan border
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 24th
EU summit decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Following the summit, the formal procedure will be launched and is planned to be completed in coming weeks, a source in the delegation of one of European countries in the European Council said
Delta COVID-19 strain spreads across nearly 90 countries — Russian sanitary watchdog
The sanitary watchdog’s chief also mentioned that Russia managed to withstand the fight against the pandemic in March-April 2021 when Europe saw an increase in COVID-19 cases
Moscow living through coronavirus pandemic anew due to new strain, says mayor
People must be inoculated against COVID-19 to lead a normal life and there is no other way out, Sergei Sobyanin stressed
‘Not much’ to reconsider in Russia’s position on Ukraine — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the situation in Donbass is Ukraine’s internal problem, "and Russia participates in a format that works, in order to help Ukraine solve this problem"
Russian diplomat urges Japan to improve ties instead of making statements on the Kurils
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also criticized Tokyo’s desire to link territorial claims to Moscow with Russia’s activity on its sovereign territory
State trials of Russia’s Sprut-SDM1 light amphibious tank to be completed in early 2022
The High-Precision Weapons Holding is also conducting trials of new BT-3F tracked amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC) vehicle
UK Ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry without comments after Black Sea incident
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow views the actions of the Defender as a blatant provocation
Russia faces resistance to all its reconciliation efforts in Syria — envoy
Apart from working on Syria’s chemical dossier, Russia is also trying to ease politicization of the humanitarian file
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s oldest sub may redeploy to Baltic Sea after repairs
The Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Plant told TASS earlier that the submarine was set to re-enter service after November 2021
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24
In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic
Kremlin slams position of states hosting NATO forces and speculating on Russia threat
The desire by the EU’s latest member states to accumulate larger NATO forces on their territory "does not lead to higher security on the continent," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Russia’s latest radar capable of tracking over 300 surface and air targets — developer
The Russian Podsolnukh-E radar offers major advantages compared to foreign surface wave radar stations
Impossible to imagine British destroyer’s actions weren’t agreed with US - Zakharova
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Russia, US to discuss visa issues, work of diplomatic missions next week, says diplomat
Russia expects US to involve Europe in dialogue on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
MiG-31K fighters join Russian Navy’s maneuvers in Mediterranean
Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
US intelligence has no clear answers about numerous mysterious flying objects — report
The report says that aerial phenomena of unclear nature "pose a hazard to safety of flight" and "possibly, national security"
Bombs will be on target next time, Russian diplomat warns after Black Sea violation
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service border control service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender near Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Russia shocked by NATO reaction to Moscow’s pullout from Open Skies Treaty
According to Russian Foreign Minister, by attaching blame to Russia, the West fails to mention that in the past 10 years, it blatantly neglected its obligations under the Treaty
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Incident involving UK destroyer may have unpredictable consequences — senior diplomat
According to Alexander Grushko, Western countries choose "a spiral of confrontation" instead of cooperation with Russia
Incident with destroyer could have triggered "unwarranted escalation" — UK Army chief
On June 23, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21
New coronavirus cases in Moscow grow by 8,457 in past day
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
COVID-19 mortality down by 80% after first shot of Sputnik V — Argentinian health ministry
The study involved more than 471,000 people
Merkel says no consensus in EU over summit with Russia
"It was a very comprehensive discussion, and not an easy one," Reuters quoted her as saying
Anti-coronavirus chewing gum may enter civilian circulation — developer
Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense was developing an anti-coronavirus drug in the form of chewing gum, chewing tablets, and pressed fruit paste
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation around Nagorno-Karabakh - Kremlin
Russian President and his Turkish counterpart also confirmed the "mutual readiness for further coordination, including in the interests of the economic development and restoration of the transport infrastructure of the region"
Russia condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Syria — envoy to UN
The envoy went on to say that Israel’s actions "complicate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region"
Russia will defend its borders by all means, including military — Deputy Foreign Minister
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Black Sea Fleet together with the Federal Security Service Border Control prevented the UK’s HMS Defender destroyer from violating Russian borders near Cape Fiolent in Crimea
Moscow does not rule out tough response to London’s recurrent provocations - ambassador
Earlier, the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Russian Ambassador: incident in the Black Sea could have led to military incident
Andrei Kelin said that he has scheduled meetings with the British side, based on which he expects to clarify the incident with the British destroyer
Moscow to consider anti-missile system deployment by US in Poland in military planning
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that not only for the US and Poland, but for NATO in general there is "a good opportunity" now to think again about Russia’s proposal on mutual ascertainable moratoriums on non-deployment of medium-range percussion complexes in Europe
EU cannot cut down its ties with Russia to only sanctions, diplomat expulsion - Belgian PM
At the same time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo noted that it is not the right time for a meeting between the leaders of the EU and Russia
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
