Serebrennikov’s film ‘Petrov’s Flu’ included in official selection of Cannes Festival

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. The latest film of Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov "Petrov’s Flu" has been included in the official selection of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the festival’s director Thierry Fremaux informed on Thursday.

Besides, a new film by Russian director Aleksey German Jr. "Delo," or "House Arrest," was included in the Un Certain Regard section, Fremaux added.

"Kirill Serebrennikov’s film "Petrov’s Flu" has been included in the official selection of the festival," the festival’s head said. "We hope that he will be able to come to Cannes to present his film in person," he said.

Fremaux recalled that Serebrennikov’s previous film "Leto" was also included in the festival program in 2018.

"Every time, we make a lot of effort so that Serebrennikov can come to the festival," the festival’s director said. "This time, like before, we hope for the support of the French Foreign Ministry on this matter," he noted.

About the film

"Petrov’s Flu" was directed by Serebrennikov based on the novel "The Petrovs In and Around the Flu" by Russian writer Alexey Salnikov, published in 2016. The novel received numerous literary prizes in Russia. Serebrennikov wrote the original screenplay for the film. "Petrov’s Flu" is a joint production of Russia, France, Germany and Switzerland.

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will be held on July 6-17 on the French Riviera.