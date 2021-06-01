Slovakia launches online registration for Sputnik V vaccination

PRAGUE, June 1. /TASS/. Slovakia has launched online registration for those wishing to receive Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Slovak television reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky.

"Online registration for those wishing to get the Sputnik V vaccine has begun in Slovakia. Registration is available at korona.gov.sk," he pointed out.

Slovak residents aged between 18 and 60 will have the opportunity to get vaccinated with Sputnik V staring on June 7. Coronavirus vaccination efforts kicked off in Slovakia on December 26, 2020. The country is currently using vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.