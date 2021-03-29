New coronavirus strain discovered in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, March 29. /TASS/.A new coronavirus strain has been registered in the Czech Republic, local media reported Monday.

The new strain was discovered by specialists from the Elisabeth Pharmacon specialized laboratory located in Brno. According to the medics, the previously unknown mutation does not appear to be any more dangerous that the British or South African strains.

The epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic remains one of the most difficult in the EU. The republic registered 1,515,029 cases (out of 10.7 million people), and 25,874 fatalities.